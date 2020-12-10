In a new support document uploaded to the Apple Support website, Apple has confirmed that its discontinued 29W power adapter will not work with the new MagSafe Duo Charger.

In the document, Apple recommends that you use a power adapter of at least 20 watts if you want the MagSafe Duo charger to perform correctly, but also encourages owners to use a higher wattage adapter as well.

Use the included USB-C to Lightning cable to plug in your MagSafe Duo Charger to a recommended 20 watt (W) or greater Apple USB-C power adapter* or a compatible third-party USB-C adapter. You can also connect to a USB-C port on a Mac or PC.

It then notes that the 29W power adapter, which was replaced with the 30W power adapter a couple of years ago, will not work with the new wireless charger for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The company also notes that charging with Lightning accessories, or charging the iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, will result in slower charging times.

To use both the iPhone and Watch charger at the same time, the MagSafe Duo Charger requires at least 15W (5V/3A or 9V/1.67A), but this will result in slower charging. While Lightning accessories such as headphones are connected, charging is limited to 7.5 W to comply with regulatory standards.

The basic idea is to use at least a 20W power adapter to get fast charging for your iPhone 12 as long as you are charging the phone by itself. The charger is also perfect for charging both the iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time overnight.

You can read all about the MagSafe Duo Charger and how to use it with your iPhone and Apple Watch on the Apple Support website.