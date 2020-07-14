Earlier this year, Apple settled a class-action lawsuit over the controversial practice of "slowing down iPhones". That settlement is now taking applications from eligible users, who can apply to receive cash payments from Apple.

The lawsuit was filed against Apple over the controversial inclusion of measures in iOS that managed the performance of some features in iOS to prevent overload on older devices and unexpected shutdowns and battery loss.

A new official settlement site details which users are eligible for the settlement, and how to apply for the payment.

The site states:

If you are or were a U.S. owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, you could be entitled to benefits under a class action settlement.

As noted, you must have been a US owner of an iPhone 6, 6Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or iPhone SE, that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later, or 11.2 in the case of the iPhone 7/7 Plus, all before December 21, 2017. You must also have experienced diminished performance on your device.

The only way to get a payment under the settlement is to submit a form online or by post. This must be done by October 6, 2020.

There are of course, other legal alternatives, including excluding yourself from the settlement, objecting to it, or objecting to the payment of attorney's fees. If users do nothing, they will get no payment under the settlement, giving up their right to compensation for the claims and allegations in this case.

The site notes that the court in charge must still decide whether it approves the settlement, and payments will be made one this is approved and following any appeals. Realistically, it will probably be quite some time before users receive payments.

The maximum payout is $500 million, and reports note it is estimated users will likely receive around $25 per eligible device. This could of course drop if more people apply, as there'll be less cash to go around.

You can get all the information you need about eligibility and making a claim here.