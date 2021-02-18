Apple's AirPods Max emoji is cool, but it could be so much cooler

Apple's iOS 14.5 update is set to bring a ton of new emoji to iPhone but one, in particular, is getting attention. The headphones emoji is switching to a pair of AirPods Max, which is fine. People have already complained that it's advertising of some sort, but I'm not going to dignify that with a response here. What I'm more interested in is how Apple could have gone a step further.
See, the headphones emoji now shows a pair of silver AirPods Max. But what if your iPhone knew which color AirPods Max are attached to your device, or even your iCloud account, and changed the color to match?
I think so.
My thinking is pretty simple, really. Your MagSafe case tells your iPhone what color it is, why can't your AirPods Max do the same and then change the color of the emoji to match? Sure, it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things and yes, there are bigger problems to fix in iOS. But this is the kind of thing Apple once prided itself in. It's the kind of whimsy the aforementioned MafSafe cases ooze. And I want my AirPods Max to do it too, darn it.
But then someone came up with what is arguably a better idea. Even if it's a little less cool.
Yeah. That'd probably be easier to implement now I think about it!
As I just said, I know none of this really matters and I'm nitpicking. But that doesn't mean that people wouldn't enjoy being able to use different color AirPods Max emoji when the feeling took them, right?
If Apple only did things that needed to be done we'd have some pretty boring devices, that's for sure.
