There's no doubting that Apple's $249 AirPods Pro are popular. And just like the first round of AirPods releases Apple seems to be struggling to meet demand with delivery estimates now stretching beyond Christmas. If you order quickly you might get your earbuds before 2020, but that won't be the case for long.

Checking AirPods stock on apple.com currently shows an expected delivery date of December 30 if you choose the fastest delivery option. That will no doubt stretch into the new year soon enough, leaving buyers with quite the wait before they can use their new earbuds.

If you aren't keen on waiting quite so long – or need to pick some up for a gift – you might have more luck in-store. Some Apple Stores are showing stock available for same-day collection, although others are quoting similar time windows as online orders. You can check stocks at your local stores by visiting the AirPods Apple Store page.