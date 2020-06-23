Apple announced iOS 14 yesterday and released the first developer beta shortly afterward. That means people are running it right now and we're already learning of features that are present but weren't announced by Apple. One of those, optimized battery charging for AirPods and AirPods Pro, is particularly awesome.

Apple has already faced backlash for the way AirPods and their tiny batteries degrade over seemingly short periods of time. To help with that, Apple has enabled a feature that is already present on its iPhones and portable Macs – optimized battery charging.

Spotted by a Reddit user, the feature allows AirPods to charge their batteries to 80% and then complete the charging process just before they are likely to be used rather than have them sit at 100% capacity for longer than needed.

To reduce battery aging, AirPods learn from your daily charging routine so they can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use them.

Ensuring batteries don't stay at 100% charge for too long is an excellent way of increasing their overall life – something that AirPods very much need.

Apple has iOS 14 in the hands of developers right now and a public beta coming next month. Everyone else can look forward to taking it for a spin later this year after all of the kings are (hopefully) ironed out.