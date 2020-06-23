What you need to know
- Apple announced iOS 14 yesterday and it will ship later this year.
- People are already testing the beta and finding interesting tidbits that weren't announced.
- One of those is the AirPods getting optimized battery charging support.
Apple announced iOS 14 yesterday and released the first developer beta shortly afterward. That means people are running it right now and we're already learning of features that are present but weren't announced by Apple. One of those, optimized battery charging for AirPods and AirPods Pro, is particularly awesome.
Apple has already faced backlash for the way AirPods and their tiny batteries degrade over seemingly short periods of time. To help with that, Apple has enabled a feature that is already present on its iPhones and portable Macs – optimized battery charging.
Spotted by a Reddit user, the feature allows AirPods to charge their batteries to 80% and then complete the charging process just before they are likely to be used rather than have them sit at 100% capacity for longer than needed.
To reduce battery aging, AirPods learn from your daily charging routine so they can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use them.
Ensuring batteries don't stay at 100% charge for too long is an excellent way of increasing their overall life – something that AirPods very much need.
Apple has iOS 14 in the hands of developers right now and a public beta coming next month. Everyone else can look forward to taking it for a spin later this year after all of the kings are (hopefully) ironed out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This amazing concept video has so many iPhones they won't fit in this title
Now that WWDC's opening keynote is over we can look ahead to September. Or maybe October. Who knows.
Xbox Elite Controller 2, Adaptive Controller support coming to Apple TV
During its WWDC 2020 presentation today, Apple unveiled the next version of its OS for Apple TV, tvOS. For fans of Microsoft's Xbox controllers, you'll be able to use the new Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller starting in tvOS 14.
Just the top 10 iOS games rake in more than $13 million in daily revenue
The App Store can be a difficult place to make money. Unless you're one of the top ten games in the entire marketplace, it seems.
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.