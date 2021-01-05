In a filing with the SEC Apple has announced that its 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place virtually on February 23, 2021. The meeting will kick off at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Most of the meeting will be of little excitement to the general public, as it includes things like electing the company's Board of Directors, voting on a resolution to approve changes to executive compensation, and ratified Apple's accounting firm.

To elect to the Board of Directors the following eight nominees presented by the Board: James Bell, Tim Cook, Al Gore, Andrea Jung, Art Levinson, Monica Lozano, Ron Sugar, and Sue Wagner To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 To vote on an advisory resolution to approve executive compensation To vote on the shareholder proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any postponements or adjournments thereof.

To attend, vote, and submit questions during the Annual Meeting visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AAPL2021 and enter the 16-digit control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voting instruction form, or proxy card. Online access to the webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Attendance at the Annual Meeting is subject to capacity limits set by the virtual meeting platform provider. To submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting, visit proxyvote.com before 8:59 P.M. Pacific Time on February 22, 2021 and enter the 16-digit control number.

One of the pieces of business at the meeting will be to approve changes to executive bonuses, which will shift to include environmental and social goals.