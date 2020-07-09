Apple has officially launched its Back to School promotion in a ton of new locations across Europe as well as more in Asia and the Middle East. Mexico is also now getting in on the action as well.

The new promotion offers students and educators the chance to pick up a free pair of AirPods when they buy an eligible Mac or iPad and they can also pay a little extra and get their hands on AirPods Pro, too. The eligible Macs include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro while the only iPads in on the action are iPad Pro and iPad Air.

With the right Apple products there's no limit to what you can accomplish. To help you get everything you need, Apple offers education pricing for university students, students accepted into university, parents buying for university students, and teachers and staff at all levels.

Alongside the AirPods offer, Apple is also offering students and educators a discount of 20% on AppleCare+ while some accessories are also eligible for discounts. Those looking to take advantage of the deals will need to head to a local Apple Store or, more likely given COVID-19, buy via the Apple education website in their respective country.

Countries currently showing Back to School promotions include The United States, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark,Finland, Seweden, Norway, Switzerland, Poland, Bengium, Portugal, Netherlands, Russia, Czech Republic, Turkey, UAE, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore.