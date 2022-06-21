Apple's 2022 Back to School promo is apparently going to start this Friday, however, there might not be any Beats headphones or AirPods on offer.

According to reliable Bloomberg insider Mark Gurman:

The annual Apple Back to School deal in the U.S. is planned to kick off on Friday alongside the M2 MacBook Pro release. May be a gift card with a Mac or iPad purchase instead of free AirPods.

For years Apple has run its ever-popular Back to School program, which offers school pupils and students a great deal on all of its best MacBooks and best iPads with not only a discount but a free pair of headphones. Previously, that had been headphones from Beats, and more recently Apple has offered its second-generation AirPods to students for free. However, this year apparently the free gift might instead just be a gift card.

The problem is we don't know how much that gift card might be worth, so there's no telling whether it will be of an equivalent value to the headphones of previous years. While some students might appreciate having a gift card to spend at Apple on anything they like, if that is worth less financially than a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones then that could be a sad trade-off in previous years.

Per Gurman's tweet, we only have a couple of days to find out, but students may be in for a bit of a disappointment if this rumor is true.