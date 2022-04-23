What you need to know
- Apple's biggest supplier is setting specific emissions milestones.
- Foxconn has already pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
- It now says it will look to significant reductions targets for 2025 and 2035.
Apple's main supplier Foxconn has pledged to reduce its emissions by 21% by 2025, and a further 63% by 2035 on its way to a 2050 target for net-zero.
The company made the specific milestone pledges on Earth Day, Friday. As reported by Nikkei Asia:
Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn on Friday set specific milestones toward reaching its target of net zero emissions by 2050, as part of a broader package of long-term sustainability goals released for Earth Day.
Foxconn is targeting a 21% reduction in emissions on 2020 levels by 2025, and a further 63% reduction by 2035, and aims to generate "at least 50%" of its energy from green sources by 2030.
Other goals reported include recycling 60% of plastic across its sites worldwide and monitoring wastewater discharge and air quality.
The pledges are a bit behind Apple's own goal of net zero emissions for its whole supply chain by 2030. Last year the company said 110 suppliers had committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Foxconn supplies Apple with some of its most popular devices inluding its best iPhone, the iPhone 13, as well as other products.
In its own environmental report for 2022 released this week, Apple revealed that it had managed to stop any increase in its net overall emissions for 2021 despite substantial growth. The company says it remains committed to net zero by 2030.
