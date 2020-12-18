Apple's botched AirPods Max messaging shows a lack of respect

Apple's AirPods Max have been in the news again today after the company confirmed that the Smart Case isn't as important as we all thought. Apple gave everyone the impression the Smart Case was needed to make the headphones sleep. Turns out, it isn't.

The confusion came after Apple said the following in its press release announcing AirPods Max last week.

AirPods Max come with a soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.

And then:

When stored in the soft, slim Smart Case, AirPods Max enter an ultralow power state that preserves charge.

Couple that with some prominent YouTubers saying that AirPods Max needed to be placed into their case after every use to save power, and it's easy to see why people thought that was the case. Because Apple didn't say a thing about AirPods Max going into that same ultra-low power state when not in the case.

Until today.

If you set your ‌AirPods Max‌ down and leave them stationary for 5 minutes, they go into a low power mode to preserve battery charge. After 72 stationary hours out of the Smart Case, your ‌AirPods Max‌ go into a lower power mode that turns off Bluetooth and ‌Find My‌ to preserve battery charge further.

That means that taking your AirPods Max off your head and setting them down for five minutes will see them go into the same power management state as putting them in the Smart Case. Apple wasn't lying when it said the Smart Case put AirPods Max into an ultra-low power state. But they neglected to mention that just not using them did the same thing.