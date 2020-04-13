Last week, Apple and Google announced a joint effort to build a contact tracing system into iOS and Android. The system would allow iPhone and Android users to opt-in and receive a notification if they had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Users would also be to report if they tested positive for the virus, alerting others who had been near them in the last fourteen days.

Today, Apple revealed more details about the reporting side of its technology. In a press briefing reported by MacRumors the company said that users who report as having the virus will have to go through a verification process.

At the briefing, Apple explained that users reporting that they have COVID-19 will need to submit proof. This could come in the form of a QR code that is included in the test results, but the exact method has not been decided upon yet.

"As an example, Apple said that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 could receive a QR code with their test results and then scan that QR code within the contact tracing system for confirmation purposes, but the exact implementation remains to be seen. Apple said verification will be handled by an external entity and could vary by region."

The company also reiterated that the entire system will be available to users on an opt-in basis and will not be made mandatory by any government.

A verification process for those reporting as having COVID-19 through the contact tracing system is an important step, as it will ensure false reporting and unnecessary worry is prevented.