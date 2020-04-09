Last month, Apple debuted its own COVID-19 app and website to help users screen for coronavirus-related symptoms. The app asks users simple questions and, at the end of the survey, gives CDC recommendations on next steps like self-isolating or to contact a medical provider. The app also provides resources to more information from trusted sources.

Today, Apple has released a major update to the COVID-19 app with two new features. The first allows users to select a state of residence to see guidance from their state's health department, and the second is a set of tips to help you keep yourself and those that your care about physically and mentally healthy.

Selecting a state will provide you with a clickable link to your state's health department website. Clicking on the link will open your state's website within the COVID-19 app, allowing you to check state-specific updates before hopping back into the app.

They have also added a new section to the app called "Support Yourself" with tips on how to take care of yourself and others. The tips range from caring for your body, your mental health, staying safe while shopping, how to work from home, having an emergency plan, and what to do if you get sick.

The 'Look After Your Mental Health' category, for example, says that "dealing with this emergency is challenging mentally. You may feel increased sadness, stress, or loneliness. There are ways to support yourself." Each category has a 'Learn More' link that will expand the section with more information.

All of the updates in the app have also been made available on Apple's COVID-19 website.

You can download the COVID-19 app from the App Store or visit Apple's COVID-19 website.