Apple today announced some improvements to its Developer Forums, an area of the company's developer website that gives those working on apps a way to seek help from Apple and one another.

The new updates include an improved search functionality as well as a way to receive emails every time a reply is posted to a thread.

The Apple Developer Forums are a great place to connect with fellow developers and Apple engineers as you give and receive help on development topics. And now, it's easier to find and keep track of content you're interested in. Take advantage of enhanced search and a new feature that monitors threads for you and sends you an email each time there's a reply.

Apple made the announcement via the Apple Developer website and developers can head over there to get all of the details.

Anyone can view the forums. To post, sign in with your Apple ID. If you have a developer account, sign in with the Apple ID associated with that account. The first time you sign in to the forums, you'll be prompted to agree to the Apple Developer Forums Participation Agreement and to create a username.