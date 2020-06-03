What you need to know
- Apple has a new internet network adapter.
- After appearing in FCC documentation two weeks ago, it's now shown up on Taiwan's National Communications Commission's website.
- That means we now have our first images of the device, too.
A couple of weeks ago we saw a mysterious Apple network adapter make its way through the FCC. The company labeled it as something that would only be used internally, but it sounds pretty interesting regardless. Now we have some images of the adapter after it popped up on the National Communications Commission's (NCC) website in Taiwan. The folks at MySmartPrice spotted it.
This isn't your standard network adapter, either. According to the original FCC filing, there's more going on in here than just an Ethernet port and some wiring.
The EUT is a Network Adapter. It has an integral battery, two Gigabit Ethernet port, lightning connector and antenna. The device supports IEEE 802.11b/g/n radio, Bluetooth radio, and GNSS. Network adapter comes with 32 GB memory storage and 1GB RAM.
Unfortunately, those specifications don't translate to the way this thing looks. But if you were hoping for a nondescript black box with an Ethernet port, you're going to be mighty pleased. There are more ports here, too. Apple's going all-in on that Dongle Life!
The network adapter measure 11.5cm in length and 3.5cm in width, roughly. The A2282 has ports on either side. To the left, it seems to have an ethernet port and to the right, it seems to have another ethernet port and what looks like a Lightning or a USB Type-C port.
Apple expects this adapter to be used in its Apple Stores and manufacturing plants according to the FCC filing. We'll never be able to buy it, but that doesn't mean one won't appear on eBay at some point. You'd be amazed at the things people will buy!
