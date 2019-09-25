What you need to know
- Apple's Fifth Avenue store reopened recently.
- The store has a wall with AirPods arranged to represent musical notes.
- The notes form music from the "Here's to the Crazy Ones" ads.
Apple refurbished its Fifth Avenue store recently and as part of the new setup people have been noticing something interesting. Apple Stores already stand out for so many reasons, but this one now has a wall full of AirPods arranged to create musical notes.
That would be pretty cool in itself. The AirPods are perfectly suited to playing the role of a note, but there's more to it than that as one Twitter user pointed out.
This is so cool! A display at the new Apple Store 5th Avenue uses AirPods as notes...and the music represented is from the Here's to the Crazy Ones advertising campaign. pic.twitter.com/yDbDCOWoSl— Apple Holic (@AppleholicAnon) September 24, 2019
The music is from the "Here's to the crazy ones" ad campaign that Apple ran back in the late 1990s. It was an iconic campaign that recaptured the imagination at a time when Apple wasn't the success story it is today. Steve Jobs had just returned, and the rest as they say, is history.
Unfortunately the original ads have been pulled from YouTube, but Cult Of Mac was able to find this one.
Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to fall into an Apple ad-shaped rabbit hole on YouTube.