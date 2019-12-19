Police in Des Moines were able to locate a stolen car thanks to Apple's Find My feature, according to KCCI Des Moines (via 9to5Mac).

The story goes that 19-year-old Victoria O'Connor left her car running while she went into a store. Predictably, the car was stolen while she was inside – along with an iPhone that was in it at the time. Unfortunately, so were most of her posessions due to a fire at her apartment in September.

Once O'Connor noticed that the car was gone she was able to use the Find My service to track the iPhone that was inside it. And while the thieves did initially turn the iPhone off to prevent it from being tracked, they did turn it back on the following day. And that's when police were able to track it.