What you need to know
- Apple's former lead acoustics engineer, Vic Tiscareno, is launching a new pair of headphones.
VZR is a company trying to make a single pair of headphones that appeal to both hardcore games and audiophiles with the new Model One headset. But this company might have more chance of pulling it off than most – because one of its co-founders is Vic Tiscareno.
If the name doesn't ring any bells, it's perhaps not surprising. But the name means a fair bit inside Apple. Tiscareno was Apple's lead acoustics engineer at one point and was apparently hired by Steve Jobs himself. It doesn't mean the Model One will be a hit, but it does mean the headphones are worth paying attention to.
The VZR Model One delivers natural, expansive, audiophile-quality sound and is particularly adept at accurately rendering immersive 3-dimensional soundscapes. Every component in the VZR Model One has been optimized to deliver class-besting performance and the Model One features the debut of a ground-breaking, proprietary and patented innovation called CrossWaveTM that truly sets it apart from competitors and more expensive audiophile headphones.
That CrossWave technology will allow the Model one to point audio at specific areas of the ear which, I'm told, will make for a better experience. That should be good for gamers who want to know exactly where footsteps are coming from and audiophiles who want to experience the most expansive soundstage possible.
VZR has shared a promo video – and people seem to be pretty excited about the Model One.
The Model One will be available for $349 in Q2 2021. The headphones will obviously draw comparisons with the $549 AirPods Max, but we'll have to wait and see how these things stand up to the scrutiny.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Review: Cricut Explore Air 2 is a crafter's delight
The Cricut Explore Air 2 might just be the perfect cutting and crafting machine for you.
Don't like the price tag on the AirPods Max? Here are the best alternatives
If you don't think the AirPods Max are right for you, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on a great pair of headphones. Here are the best AirPods Max alternatives you can buy right now.