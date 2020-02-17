Apple has found a winner with its AirPods lineup. The audio products, which now feature the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, are receiving mostly kudos and making users happy around the world. One of the reasons for this could be the H1 headphone chip embedded into each product.

Designed as a replacement for the W1 chip found on the first-generation AirPods, among other Apple products, the H1 has been described as "a chip with serious chops." No doubt, slick words cooked up by Apple's vast marketing arm. Nonetheless, the line is mostly correct as you'll see below.

W1 vs. H1

Before the arrival of the AirPods Pro last fall, my experience with AirPods has been a disaster as those now-iconic white sticks simply don't fit comfortably in my ears. Despite this, I have enjoyed experiencing Apple's W1 headphone chip in headphones like the BeatsX and Solo3 Wireless. Knowing this, I was excited to check out the H1 chip on both the AirPods Pro and Beats Solo Pro. It's also available on the Powerbeats Pro and previously mentioned AirPods 2.

Both the W1 and H1 serve similar purposes, which we've previously noted. Both have been designed to make it easier to pair your audio product with Apple devices. The chips also work with built-in sensors, including accelerometers, which allow earbuds to know when they are secure. With this information, they can connect or pause the audio automatically. Elsewhere, the chips also communicate with Bluetooth.