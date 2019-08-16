In its press release Apple was keen to remind buyers of HomePod's audio quality and room-filling sound.

Apple has confirmed via press release that its HomePod smart speaker will go on sale in Japan on August 23rd. It will cost 32,800 yen, which roughly equates to the same $299 price U.S. customers currently pay. Just like other countries, Japanese buyers will also be able to choose between White and Space Gray color options when making their purchase. AppleCare+ will also be available for 3,800 yen.

Apple's innovative wireless speaker, HomePod, will be available for pre-order in Japan today and will be available on Friday, August 23. HomePod delivers great audio quality wherever you go, and Apple's proprietary audio technology and advanced software combine to deliver high-quality sound that fills your room.

Japan joins an increasing number of countries in which HomePod is available. The speaker initially launched in the United States, Australia, and United Kingdom, but many more have followed suit since then. If HomePod isn't available in your country just yet, don't lose hope – it's arriving in new countries all the time.

Apple remains committed to improving the abilities of HomePod, too. With the release of iOS 13 this fall it will add support for 100,000 radio stations while also improving the initial setup and configuration experience for new users. HomePod also gained support for AirPlay 2 and improved multi-room audio following its initial release.

Apple has updated its Japanese online store with more information about HomePod including images and technical specifications. That's also where you will be able to place your pre-order for delivery once August 23rd rolls around.

