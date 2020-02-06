Motherboard has published a damning report into Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program, after obtaining a copy of the contract businesses must sign before being admitted.

According to the report:

The contract, which has not previously been made public, sheds new light on a program Apple initially touted as increasing access to repair but has been remarkably silent on ever since. It contains terms that lawyers and repair advocates described as "onerous" and "crazy"; terms that could give Apple significant control over businesses that choose to participate. Concerningly, the contract is also invasive from a consumer privacy standpoint.

Businesses have to submit to unannounced audits and inspections by Apple, probably intended to stop the use of prohibited, third party components. Which sounds fine. However, if they leave the program "Apple reserves the right to continue inspecting repair shops for up to five years after a repair shop leaves the program." Not only that, but Apple also requires the shops to share information about their customers at Apple's behest, including your name, phone number, and home address. The report further states:

According to multiple individuals with knowledge of the program, businesses receive this contract after signing a non-disclosure agreement with Apple.

The report also notes that Apple makes it very clear that it does not want IRP shops to be confused with Apple Authorized Service Providers, forcing businesses to display a "prominent and easily visible written notice" on their storefront and website to that effect. They also have to get written acknowledgment from customers that they aren't an ASP.

Concerns have also been raised about the fact that Apple won't warranty repairs done by IRP stores, and restrictions placed on businesses over so-called "prohibited products."

The full report is extensive and several lawyers and right-to-repair advocates have described the terms of the agreement as "very onerous" and "crazy".

It seems that some stores even decided not to join the IRP program because of Apple's insistence that it was allowed to collect customer data. In a statement Apple reportedly said: