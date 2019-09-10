Last year, the iPhone XR introduced a feature called Haptic Touch, which provides users with haptic feedback to a long press. Little did we know that the feature would become Apple's preference in the new iPhone 11 Pro.

During Apple's "By Innovation Only" keynote, the company briefly mentioned Haptic Touch as one of the key features in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. One look at the technical specifications for Apple's high-end iPhone models confirms the devices do indeed feature Haptic Touch.

Before today's event, there were rumors Apple would ditch 3D Touch, and they turned out to be true.

When Apple introduced 3D Touch with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, it allowed users to to use multiple levels of pressure to execute certain functions. Press hard on Apple's Camera app icon, for example, and it showed a menu of quick actions.

Haptic Touch essentially works the same way but doesn't measure pressure. Instead, you use a long press.

Apple's latest iPhone models will be available to preorder on Friday, September 13 and launch on September 20.