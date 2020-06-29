What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 is said to be getting support for 4K/240fps video.
- The iPhone 11 Pro maxes out at 4K/60fps.
- But a 4x increase seems excessive.
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are set to launch later this year and we're hearing from YouTuber EverythingApplePro that there's a chance at least one will support 4K video recording at up to 240fps.
To put that into perspective, Apple's current spec monster, iPhone 11 Pro, can only manage to record 4K video at 60fps. But this rumor has iPhone 12 (surely iPhone 12 Pro?) managing to increase that to crazy-making levels of performance.
That sounds like a lot of frames and as EverythingApplePro points out, it's possible Apple is going to actually record video at 120fps and then implement some software wizardry to insert the extra frames.
Madness? Maybe, but I'm absolutely here for getting as many frames into my 4K video as is humanly possible. If it is possible, look to the new Apple-designed A14 chip as the reason. Also, I really need to see how that thing benchmarks.
We're already expecting plenty of photography improvements with iPhone 12 Pro as it is. The inclusion of a LiDAR Scanner – a first for iPhone – will enable new depth and location-tracking capabilities.
