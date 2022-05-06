What you need to know
- Apple's Irish subsidiary paid nearly $25 billion in dividends to Apple last year.
- That's down significantly on the $81.5 billion it paid in 2020.
- Revenue brought in by Apple Operations International was recorded at $211 billion.
Apple Operations International, the company's main Irish subsidiary, paid $24.8 billion in dividends to Apple last year, according to new filings.
As reported by The Irish Examiner:
Apple's main Irish company main paid dividends of $24.8bn (€23.5bn) to its parent company in the US last year, newly filed accounts show.
The figures reported come from Apple Operations International (AOI) based in Holyhill in Cork, operating as the holding company for nearly all of Apple's non-US subsidiaries. The filings come from the financial year ending September 25, 2021.
According to the report, the dividend has fallen significantly from the 2020 figure $81.5 billion paid in 2020. Apple pays US tax on the dividend.
The filings also reveal revenues at AOI jumped to $211.1 billion up 42% from $148.2 billion the previous year. As the report notes Apple employees some 52,563 employees through AOI including more than 6,000 people in Cork. Profits for AOI also fell to $26 billion down from $70 billion in 2020.
Apple hosted its Q2 earnings call at the end of April, announcing some $89.6 billion in revenue thanks to the success of its best iPhone, the iPhone 13, and new burgeoning Apple silicon products, as well as very strong service revenues. CEO Tim Cook said, "This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us."
Apple slashes trade-in values by up to 42% for Macs, iPads, Apple Watch
This week Apple has cut the trade-in value of some of its most popular products including the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Nintendo Switch Sports has got people breaking out the TV memes again
Nintendo Switch Sports is making its rounds on the internet, and as with anything new, there's sure to be memes.
Review: Charge everyone's iPhone, iPad, Nintendo Switch console, and more
These days, we all need to charge our various devices at some point in the day. If you want to make it easier for everyone in your household, the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station can help charge multiple devices at once.
Keep your AirPods 3 where they belong with these ear hooks
You don't want your AirPods 3 to slip out of your ears while you're out for a run or running around town, right? These handy ear hooks can help keep that from happening.