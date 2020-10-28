What you need to know
- Two of Apple's AI and accessibility leads will take part in a new TechCrunch event.
- Sarah Herrlinger, senior director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives will feature.
- Jeffrey Bigham, research lead, AI/ML accessibility Research will also be in attendance.
TechCrunch today announced that two Apple employees will be part of its Sight Tech Global virtual event, set to run on December 2 and December 3.
Sight Tech Global is the first global, virtual conference dedicated to fostering discussion among technology pioneers on how rapid advances in AI and related technologies will fundamentally alter the landscape of assistive technology and accessibility.
The event is bringing people together to "discuss how AI-based technologies are revolutionizing the future of accessibility" with some big names taking part. It'll all be online for obvious reasons, while registration is free and open now.
Those taking part will be Sarah Herrlinger, senior director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives as well as Jeffrey Bigham, research lead, AI/ML accessibility Research.
Apple has long embraced accessibility as a bedrock design principle. Not only has Apple created some of the most popular consumer products in history, these same products are also some of the most powerful assistive devices ever. Apple's Sarah Herrlinger and Jeffrey Bigham will discuss the latest accessibility technology from Apple and how the company fosters a culture of innovation, empowerment, and inclusion.
Those looking to take part can sign up for Sight Tech Global now.
