Apple has been making amazing advertisements for its products for the better part of four decades. From its iconic 1984 Super Bowl Mac ad to its visually-striking HomePod short film directed by Spike Jonze, these ads are more like mini movies than traditional commercials. Its latest AirPods ad follows in the same footsteps.

The video titled "Bounce" shows what it feels like to live a wireless life with AirPods. This feeling would be like living in a trampoline world where the only limitations are that of your imagination.

Set to Tessellated's "I Learnt Some Jazz Today," the video creates an idyllic world where worries are a thing of the past, as are wires. The protagonist goes around a city, jumping on anything from an air vent to a trash can, yet always returns from it with a peppy bounce—or at least until he decides to float up to the top of a building because why not.

Throughout its entire near two minute run time, the video continues a black and white aesthetic meant to highlight just how liberating AirPods are. It's groovy, it's fun and it's really entertaining. Apple hit another one out of the ball park with this video ad.

If you haven't seen it yet, check it out. Let us know what you think.

