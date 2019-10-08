Apple just launched its latest movie sale and it's a bit of a surprise. The sale discounts countless Disney classics like Toy Story and The Lion King.

If you know Disney, then you know sales of its movies are extremely rare. That's what makes this unexpected sale so welcomed. It'll give many people a chance to pick up a Disney movie or two while saving a few bucks.

There are ton of movies worth picking up, but we're only selecting the ones that caught our attention. The discount drops the movies down to $15 from their regular $20 price, but you can snag a movie like Hocus Pocus for $10.

There's plenty more where that came from. You can check out the full movie collection on sale through the iTunes Store.

