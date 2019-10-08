What you need to know Apple has been granted a patent relating to eye tracking.

The tracking unit would likely be head-mounted.

The patent was originally filed back in 2016.

Apple has been snapping up eye tracking patents all year and its third has now been granted. Just like the others, this one comes from the company's acquisiton of SMI SensoMotoric Instrumments in Germany. And it relates to a fancy head-mounted display system. As the folks at Patently Apple note, a new patent titled "Eye tracking device and method for operating an eye tracking device" has been granted. This one relates to an eye tracking device that includes an optical system which is capable of capturing at least part of an eye.

The eye tracking device further comprises a processing unit for determining at least one property of the at least one eye, e.g. the gaze direction, based on the captured images. Moreover, the capturing unit is configured to capture a first image and a second image of the at least one part of the at least one eye of the user. The invention also relates to a corresponding method for operating an eye tracking device.

There are multiple potential implementations for such tracking, but they all need to be attached to someone's head in order to work. That could be glasses, a headset, or something else altogether.

The eye tracking device may be a head-mounted eye tracking device, like an eye tracking spectacle device, or an eye tracker integrated in a helmet or also integrated in a head-mounted display device, in virtual reality glasses, in augmented reality glasses or other head worn devices.