What you need to know
- Apple's Lisa Jackson will appear as part of the Earth Day 2020 lineup.
- She features alongside a star-studded lineup that includes the Pope.
- The 50th anniversary is an exclusively digital event.
Apple's VP for Environmental policy Lisa Jackson will appear as part of Earth Day 2020's star-studded lineup which includes His Holiness, Pope Francis.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the annual focus on environmental initiatives, this year adopting a digital format as Earth Day Live. One of the slogans represents the determination that the day should be no less impactful for the lack of in-person events: Distance not silence.
The digital event will include personal video messages from actors, musicians, politicians and other public figures – including Apple's environment head Lisa Jackson and the Pope …
The theme for Earth Day 2020, according to the event's website is climate action:
The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary.
Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.
As mentioned, Jackson will appear alongside many notable guests including His Holiness Pope Francis, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Aloe Blacc, Jack Johnson, Jason Mraz, Elizabeth Warren and more.
Earth Day 2020 will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, and you can watch live at earthday.org. As 9to5 notes, Apple would usually honor Earth Day with green store logos, and green staff t-shirts, however all stores outside of China and South Korea are currently closed.
Plugable's new TB 3 and USB-C dock puts all the ports right on your desk
Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks are all the rage and Plugable has a real heavyweight to share. It's available now, costing $179.
Apple's next AirPods Pro may be delayed until next year
A DigiTimes report says that Apple's new AirPods Pro might be delayed until next year.
Stunning new iPhone 12 leaks video shows off smaller notch concept
EverythingApplePro has brought recent iPhone 12 leaks regarding a smaller notch to life in this stunning new video.
Keep that iPhone XS juiced up for the long haul
When you have a beautiful high-tech phone like the iPhone XS, you tend to use it a lot - sometimes a whole heck of a lot! There's nothing more frustrating than a fast-draining battery, so you may need a good battery case to keep your iPhone powered up throughout the day.