Apple's VP for Environmental policy Lisa Jackson will appear as part of Earth Day 2020's star-studded lineup which includes His Holiness, Pope Francis.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the annual focus on environmental initiatives, this year adopting a digital format as Earth Day Live. One of the slogans represents the determination that the day should be no less impactful for the lack of in-person events: Distance not silence. The digital event will include personal video messages from actors, musicians, politicians and other public figures – including Apple's environment head Lisa Jackson and the Pope …

The theme for Earth Day 2020, according to the event's website is climate action:

The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

As mentioned, Jackson will appear alongside many notable guests including His Holiness Pope Francis, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Aloe Blacc, Jack Johnson, Jason Mraz, Elizabeth Warren and more.

Earth Day 2020 will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, and you can watch live at earthday.org. As 9to5 notes, Apple would usually honor Earth Day with green store logos, and green staff t-shirts, however all stores outside of China and South Korea are currently closed.