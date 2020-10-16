Apple now has its MagSafe chargers and accessories available for pre-order on apple.com, alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. If you're ordering a new iPhone, why not nab a case or charger to go with it?

These are the first Apple accessories to make use of the recently announced MagSafe tech and you're going to need them to make the best use of your new iPhone. Here's how Apple explains MagSafe's reincarnation.

MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 models.7 MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.

You can place your new MagSafe charger and accessory pre-order over on Apple's website right now. Be quick though – they're likely to run low on stock pretty quickly!