What you need to know
- Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger has gone through Korea's NRRA certification process.
- That might suggest that it's set to be released sooner rather than later.
- The charger was announced last month.
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger has worked its way through Korea's National Radio Research Agency certification (NRRA), suggesting that we might see the device go on sale relatively soon.
The charger was announced alongside iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last month but there was no indication of when it would go on sale beyond a vague "later date." The good news is that the certification – spotted by MacRumors – might suggest a launch is edging closer.
Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.
The wireless charger will charge an iPhone via MagSafe as well as an Apple Watch, although there will be no place for AirPods, unfortunately. The whole thing will also close up for easy travel, according to Apple's brief announcement.
Apple will hold a special event next week, potentially with an announcement including the availability of the new wireless charger. We don't know how much it will cost yet, either. My guess is not cheap should just about cover it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple posts placeholder video for November 10 event on YouTube
You can now sign up to be reminded when Apple's "One More Thing" event goes live on November 10 at 10:00 AM PST.
Rare Dark Sky update adds Apple Watch complication, better location data
Apple-owned Dark Sky has received a rare update, this time adding a new watchOS 7 complication and more
Little Snitch 5 has been released with new design, macOS Big Sur support
Popular network monitoring app Little Snitch has a big new update out and it includes support for macOS Big Sur.
Flood your home in light with the best HomeKit-enabled bulbs
Both BR30 and PAR38 light bulbs are some of the most important sizes around when it comes to lighting and securing your home. Give those critical fixtures a taste of the connected HomeKit lifestyle with these awesome flood light options.