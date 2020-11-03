Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger has worked its way through Korea's National Radio Research Agency certification (NRRA), suggesting that we might see the device go on sale relatively soon.

The charger was announced alongside iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last month but there was no indication of when it would go on sale beyond a vague "later date." The good news is that the certification – spotted by MacRumors – might suggest a launch is edging closer.

Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.

The wireless charger will charge an iPhone via MagSafe as well as an Apple Watch, although there will be no place for AirPods, unfortunately. The whole thing will also close up for easy travel, according to Apple's brief announcement.

Apple will hold a special event next week, potentially with an announcement including the availability of the new wireless charger. We don't know how much it will cost yet, either. My guess is not cheap should just about cover it.