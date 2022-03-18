Apple is reportedly readying a new Lock Adapter that will make it easier for people to secure their new Mac Studio, preventing it from being lifted the first time it's left unattended.

The new Mac Studio is a gorgeous little computer and while it's definitely bigger than a Mac mini, it's still worryingly portable. Especially if you're concerned about yours being stolen from your desk. While those with early Mac Studio hardware have pointed to a hole on the bottom that looks similar to a Kensington lock, it's thought that it's too small for such a thing. But panic not, because MacRumors reports that Apple is already planning a Lock Adapter, although it isn't exactly clear what that is. What we do know is that Apple expects it to "physically secure without modifying or damaging" a Mac Studio.

Really, that's all we need to know!

Unfortunately, the report doesn't say when the new Lock Adapter will go on sale or how much it will cost when it does. The Mac Pro already has something similar that sells for $49 however, so that seems like a reasonable price to expect for the Mac Studio version.

The Mac Studio is the best Mac for creatives right now, but it'll only remain that way while it's sat on your desk. If you're at all concerned about it going walkabout, keep your eye out for a Lock Adapter hitting the Apple Store sometime soon-ish.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the M1 Max version, while a fully-maxed out M1 Ultra system will set buyers back a cool $7,999.