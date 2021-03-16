It's getting easier to find places dispensing COVID-19 vaccines in your area. On Tuesday, Apple announced an update to the Apple Maps app that includes vaccination locations from VaccineFinder. Developed by Boston Children's Hospital, the service shows vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies around the United States.

To find a location, you can use the Search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu. Siri also has this information. Just say, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?" For each location listed, you'll see a place card showing its operating hours, address, phone numbers, and a link to the provider's website, where Maps users can learn more about available vaccines and book appointments.

At launch, the VaccineFinder-COVID-19 mapping tool offers up-to-date listings for 20,000 locations, with more being added in the coming weeks.

According to Apple:

The update is the latest effort from Apple to help users better navigate the pandemic and take the proper steps to protect their health. Apple Maps also features: COVID-19 testing locations: Last year, Apple updated Apple Maps to display COVID-19 testing sites in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. Local business updates: Apple Maps now displays COVID-19 modules on the business place cards for more than 4,400 locations, allowing retailers to communicate COVID-19-related information to their customers, like special shopping hours. Siri knowledge about COVID-19: In addition to helping users find nearby testing sites and vaccination locations, Siri can quickly identify outdoor dining options or provide a list of nearby restaurants offering takeout. Siri Audio Briefs help users receive the latest news and information about the pandemic through short podcasts from trusted news providers, and Siri can also provide guidance and resources from the CDC if asked, "How do I know if I have coronavirus?"

Seeing the COVID-19 update in the Apple Maps app doesn't require an app update. Instead, it's being rolled out automatically beginning today, March 16.