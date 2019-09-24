If you're looking to buy your first iPad — maybe for school or for work — Apple's newest 10.2-inch model is a terrific option. And the good news is the device starts shipping tomorrow, so it should be in your hands in time for the weekend.

Apple originally planned to release the new 10.2-inch iPad, which retails for just $329, on September 30. But with iPadsOS now available, it appears Apple wants the device out as early as possible so users can start enjoying what the software update has to offer.

For all intents and purposes, the new 10.2-inch iPad is meant to be Apple's entry-level tablet. But its design, specs, and capabilities are more premium than the price would suggest.

The 10.2-inch iPad features Smart Keyboard support, Apple Pencil support, and a large, vibrant Retina display. The device also packs Apple's A10 Fusion chip, which is still plenty fast even though it's a few years old. And while the design isn't quite as sleek as the iPad Pro, it's an upgrade compared to the outgoing 9.7-inch entry-level iPad.

The new 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The device will begin shipping Wednesday, September 25, and Apple also said it'll be in stores later this week.