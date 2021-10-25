Apple's new AirPods are starting to ship ahead of tomorrow's release day

Some lucky AirPods customers are starting to see their orders ship.

When Apple announced the new 3rd generation AirPods, it revealed that the latest generation of AirPods would adopt a lot of the design and features of the company's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds like Spatial Audio.

By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time1 and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case.

While preorders will get you a delivery date of October 29 to November 2 right now, those who got their preorder in early are already starting to see their orders ship.

AirPods 3 have shipped pic.twitter.com/apWjBWrK6F — Yash Rangdal (@yashrangdal_) October 25, 2021

This is an expected update, as Apple usually ships its new products right before they officially release to ensure that the order gets to the customer exactly on release day.

Preorders for the new 3rd generation AirPods are open now and the laptop will officially release on Tuesday, October 26.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will also launch tomorrow. The new laptops feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard, and the return of a number of ports.