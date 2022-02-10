Apple has announced a second Abu Dhabi store will open "soon" on Al Maryah Island.

A new retail page for the store states:

Our store on Al Maryah Island will open soon.

If a grain of sand can transform into a luminous pearl, at Apple Al Maryah Island an idea can definitely turn into a brilliant gem. Whether you're trying something new, or expanding upon your ideas, in our new Apple Store, you'll find all the space and tools you need to help your creativity shine.

So why wait by the shore? Take a deep breath and dive in with us and go on a journey to discover the creativity that lies within.