Apple Al MaryahSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple is opening a new store in the UAE.
  • It will be located in Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island.
  • The store will open "soon" according to Apple.

Apple has announced a second Abu Dhabi store will open "soon" on Al Maryah Island.

A new retail page for the store states:

Our store on Al Maryah Island will open soon.

If a grain of sand can transform into a luminous pearl, at Apple Al Maryah Island an idea can definitely turn into a brilliant gem. Whether you're trying something new, or expanding upon your ideas, in our new Apple Store, you'll find all the space and tools you need to help your creativity shine.

So why wait by the shore? Take a deep breath and dive in with us and go on a journey to discover the creativity that lies within.

As you can see from images via our friends at TechRadar, the new store faces the promenade on the island and sits atop an eyecatching water feature covering steps.

Apple Al MaryahSource: Apple

Al Maryah island is located in the north of Abu Dhabi close to the Zayed Port.

Al Maryah Island SkylineSource: Visit Abu Dhabi

The island already features a string of luxury hotels including Rosewood Abu Dhabi and a Four Seasons hotel. It also features The Galleria shopping centre with over 300 retail brands and a cinema.

Apple currently operates four stores in the UAE, namely its Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates stores, and the Yas Mall store in Abu Dhabi. Apple doesn't stay exactly when the new store will open, so it may not be in time for rumored new products coming at the Apple event tipped for March, however it will definitely feature Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13, as well as its full lineup of Macs, iPads, and more.