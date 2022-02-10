What you need to know
- Apple is opening a new store in the UAE.
- It will be located in Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island.
- The store will open "soon" according to Apple.
Apple has announced a second Abu Dhabi store will open "soon" on Al Maryah Island.
A new retail page for the store states:
Our store on Al Maryah Island will open soon.
If a grain of sand can transform into a luminous pearl, at Apple Al Maryah Island an idea can definitely turn into a brilliant gem. Whether you're trying something new, or expanding upon your ideas, in our new Apple Store, you'll find all the space and tools you need to help your creativity shine.
So why wait by the shore? Take a deep breath and dive in with us and go on a journey to discover the creativity that lies within.
As you can see from images via our friends at TechRadar, the new store faces the promenade on the island and sits atop an eyecatching water feature covering steps.
Al Maryah island is located in the north of Abu Dhabi close to the Zayed Port.
The island already features a string of luxury hotels including Rosewood Abu Dhabi and a Four Seasons hotel. It also features The Galleria shopping centre with over 300 retail brands and a cinema.
Apple currently operates four stores in the UAE, namely its Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates stores, and the Yas Mall store in Abu Dhabi. Apple doesn't stay exactly when the new store will open, so it may not be in time for rumored new products coming at the Apple event tipped for March, however it will definitely feature Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13, as well as its full lineup of Macs, iPads, and more.
How to download macOS Monterey 12.3 public beta 2 to your Mac
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: The Origami iPad case supports every viewing angle
No matter how you use your iPad, the Origami Case will find a way to adapt to it. The front cover doubles as an innovative stand that can be folded into four different viewing angles.
Review: OtterBox Core Series MagSafe cases are the funfetti of iPhone cases
The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is made with 50% recycled material, so this is a purchase you can feel good about. Plus, the confetti aesthetic is just plain fun.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.