What you need to know
- Apple has a new type of gift card available.
- The new card can be used for Apple Store and digital purchases alike.
- There were previously two types of gift cards.
Apple has introduced a new type of gift card that takes its digital and physical stores and brings them both under a single roof for the first time.
Previously, Apple sold gift cards that could be used in Apple Stores alongside one that could only be used in the App Store and iTunes. Now, a single card can be used for both of those things – no more buying the wrong card at the store!
Apple has a new Apple Gift Card page on its website that not only lets people buy the new cards but also makes it clear that they can be used on anything Apple offers. That ranges from a Mac Pro all the way through a book on Apple Books.
Balances will now also be unified, found in a single Apple Account Balance page. Apple is also reminding everyone that they shouldn't pay for goods or services outside of Apple using an Apple gift card.
Apple Gift Cards are solely for the purchase of goods and services from the Apple Store, the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Books, and other Apple properties. Should you receive a request for payment using Apple Gift Cards outside of the former, please report it at FTC Complaint Assistant.
Anyone who has one of the old gift cards can still use it as if nothing had changed, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
