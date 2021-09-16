Apple's new iPad mini doesn't support mmWave 5G

Apple's new iPad mini 6, announced earlier this week, supports 5G but only sub-6 GHz as opposed to mmWave.

As noted by Sascha Segan on Twitter:

Confirmed, new iPad mini is sub-6 5G only

Apple touted the improved cellular connectivity of the iPad mini at its event, from the release:

With 5G now available on iPad mini, customers can do even more with faster wireless connectivity on the go. 5G allows iPad mini to reach peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps in ideal conditions.3 Users can now stay connected and be even more productive wherever they are — from everyday activities like friends playing games, to field service technicians working onsite. Combined with continued support for Gigabit LTE and eSIM, iPad mini offers incredible flexibility when users need to get connected. Wi-Fi 6 ensures even faster Wi-Fi connections as well.

Segan's revelation, however, unveils that the new iPad mini does not support mmWave 5G. That faster version of 5G is reserved for Apple's iPhone 13, which got some new custom hardware for compatibility over more 5G bands. Apple says that support for 5G will be available on 200 carriers in 60 different countries by the end of the year. Despite multiple leaks to the contrary, Apple did not expand mmWave 5G to any other countries as expected, and the feature remains limited to the United States on the iPhone 13, just like it was on iPhone 12.