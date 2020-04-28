Despite only being released last week, there are already plenty of iPhone SE deals to choose from. Sprint is currently running a promotion that lets you get your hands on the iPhone SE for just $5 per month which is one of the most affordable ways to get the latest iPhone model.

Act fast Apple iPhone SE (2020) Sprint's 18-month Flex lease offers the iPhone SE for $5 a month. After 18 months, return it and upgrade to a new model or buy it with a lump sum or via 6 further monthly payments. Get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you take your number to Sprint. $5/month See at Sprint

Apple's 2020 iPhone SE takes on the now-classic design of the iPhone 8, maintaining the 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone. It also keeps the same aluminum and glass construction allowing for Qi wireless charging and retains the Touch ID sensor that so many iPhone users are familiar and comfortable with.

It has been updated drastically on the inside, though, taking parts from the iPhone 11 line like the latest A13 Bionic chipset and 12-megapixel, 4K60 wide-angle camera. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities and black, white, and red colors. Check out our in-depth review for all you need to know about how it performs.

The iPhone SE is available at $5 a month with Sprint's 18-month Flex lease and a new line of service. The deal applies to the 64GB model with nothing to pay upfront, or with the 128GB or 256GB models if you put down $50 or $150, respectively. The discount is offered in the form of bill credits applied within two bills.

One neat aspect of the Flex lease is the ability to upgrade after 18 months simply by returning the phone in good condition and deciding on your next handset. If you want to keep the iPhone SE, you can choose to buy it via a lump sum or 6 monthly installments. On top of the discounted monthly rate, you can also get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you take your number over to Sprint.