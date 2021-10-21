Apple has confirmed its brand new store in Istanbul, Turkey will open tomorrow, Friday, October 22.

The company announced:

Apple today announced Apple Bağdat Caddesi will open on Friday, October 22. Located in the heart of Istanbul, Apple Bağdat Caddesi will serve as Apple's third retail location in Turkey. This two-level destination blends local materials with the latest store design to create an open and fluid space for customers to explore Apple's products and services, or participate in free Today at Apple sessions.

SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O'Brien said Apple was "we're thrilled to build upon the deep and long-standing relationships we have with our customers in Turkey" and that Apple couldn't wait to welcome the local community.

The store, which is on the smaller side, features a distinctive glass front, Forum, video wall, and a pretty fantastic staircase taking visitors upstairs to Apple's product displays. Interestingly, that means no product displays on the ground floor.

To celebrate the launch Apple is holding a six-week Today At Apple program called 'Perspektif Istanbul' dedicated to the city:

Hosted by 20 local artists, the series brings creativity, culture, and technology together into an experience that examines topics and values important to the local community in Istanbul. Attendees will get a chance to join in-person and virtual sessions that include learning about traditional miniature drawing with illustrator Murat Palta, photographing the unseen with Magnum Photos photographer Sabiha Çimen, or creating a moving portrait with visual artist Sinan Tuncay.

The store's timely opening means customers will have one more location in the city to get their hands on Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, as well as Apple's new iPads and the new MacBook Pro (2021) when it debuts in stores next week.