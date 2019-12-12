Apple's new store in Kawasaki, Japan is set to open its door at 10:00 am on December 14.

As reported by engadget, the store is Apple's 10th store in the country, and the first directly managed store to open in a shopping mall.

The interior of the store was revealed at a media event on December 12. As well as the press, also in attendance were fourth-grade pupils from Morimuma Gakuen Elementary School, who got to take part in the store's first-ever field trip.

The store features a distinctive, all-glass front that has become a trademark of Apple Stores worldwide. Occupying just one level in the complex, it features a large video wall, a Forum, and Avenue shelving throughout. The store is situated within the Lazona Kawasaki Plaza shopping mall, specifically, it looks out onto the Lufa Plaza, a grassy communal area within the mall.

Once the store opens, it will begin a full program of Today At Apple sessions, including the exciting Coding Lab For Kids, featuring Apple TV+'s Helpsters.

The Kawasaki store is not the only store opening its store this weekend. In Canada, the new Toronto Eaton Centre Apple Store will also open on December 14 at 9am. The new store is situated in the same mall as its predecessor, however, occupies a space roughly double the size of the old one.

