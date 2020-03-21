Apple's brand new MacBook Air is now available to pre-order on Amazon starting at $999.

We asked. Apple listened. The 2020 MacBook Air has a new scissor mechanism keyboard and a price that fits our budget.

The keyboard you always wanted at a price you know is reasonable.

Apple announced its new MacBook Air on Wednesday, featuring the brand new scissor mechanism Magic Keyboard, 10th generation Intel Core processors (either i3 or i5), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage as standard. On Amazon right now, you can pre-order the new MacBook Air with an Intel i3 in Silver, Gold or Space Gray for $999. You can also pre-order the i5 version with 512GB of storage.

Recent reports of the MacBook Air's earliest benchmark scores suggest it may be showing improvements of up to 75% compared to its predecessor, a stunning jump.

Given the processor improvements and the bump in base storage from 128GB to 256GB, the MacBook Air really is a lot of bang for your buck. For many, the most important improvement will be the new Magic Keyboard. Apple's hated butterfly mechanism of old is gone, and a new Magic Keyboard based on a scissor mechanism is back. Hopefully, that should keep typing crispy whilst seriously improving longevity.

