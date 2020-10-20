Apple's new MagSafe Leather Wallet met with mixed first impressions

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple's new MagSafe Leather Wallet has not experienced a warm reception for those who have gotten their hands on the new accessory for review. A number of YouTubers and reporters have said that the wallet struggles to stay attached to the iPhone and also commented on its small capacity for carrying cards.

In MKBHD's first impressions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, he also talked about how the new MagSafe Leather Wallet did not stay attached to the iPhone when pulling it out of his pocket.