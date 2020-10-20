Apple's new MagSafe Leather Wallet met with mixed first impressions

What you need to know
- Apple's new MagSafe Leather Wallet is getting lukewarm first impressions.
- The wallet is supposed to attach securely to the back of the iPhone 12 models or a compatible case.
- Reports say that it struggles to stay attached in common scenarios, like taking your phone out of your pocket.
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple's new MagSafe Leather Wallet has not experienced a warm reception for those who have gotten their hands on the new accessory for review. A number of YouTubers and reporters have said that the wallet struggles to stay attached to the iPhone and also commented on its small capacity for carrying cards.
In MKBHD's first impressions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, he also talked about how the new MagSafe Leather Wallet did not stay attached to the iPhone when pulling it out of his pocket.
"But even look at this, this is the wallet mount, which you'd really want to stay attached. But even with this wallet case, putting it in my pocket it can easily just pop right off, just slide right off. And that's your wallet. That's like the one thing that you definitely want to for sure stick to the phone the strongest. So we'll see, we'll see what this ecosystem brings."
Rene Ritchie also pointed out that the case does not hold many cards. Some people, depending on the thickness of their credit cards, may be lucky to fit four.
"The wallet case, which is cute and all, but really only fits three credit cards, maybe four if a couple of them are extra thin."
The Verge's Dieter Bohn posted a bunch of random thoughts about the new MagSafe accessories overall on Twitter, and also mentioned that the MagSafe Leather Wallet case would only hold a few cards and did have trouble staying attached to the iPhone in certain conditions.
Some customers are also reporting delayed shipping times on certain colors of the cases. They are generally not available in Apple Stores yet and appear to already have ship dates pushed as far back as December.
