What you need to know
- Apple is expanding its revamped map to more countries.
- The company announced that the map will be coming to the UK, Ireland, and Canada.
- The new map will be available in all three countries by the end of the year.
Along with the other new features in iOS 14 for Apple Maps, Apple has also announced that it is expanding its revamped map to three more countries.
Listed in the features list for iOS 14, Apple says that its new map will be rolling out for the UK, Ireland, and Canada by the end of the year. The new map will bring much more detail to roads, buildings, parks, and other landmarks across each of the countries.
"Detailed new maps are coming to more countries later this year, including Canada, Ireland, and the UK. The new maps offer more detailed roads, buildings, parks, marinas, beaches, airports, and more, giving you a more realistic view of the world."
Along with the new map, Apple is bringing other new features to the Maps app in iOS 14 like cycling directions, city guides, electric vehicle routing, as well as congestion zone and speed camera alerts.
Apple had finished rolling out its new map to users in the United States in January, so it appears that it is not wasting any time in bringing it to other countries as well.
