Apple's rumored upcoming PowerBeats Pro have again been spotted in registration files, this time in Korea.

As MySmartPrice reports:

Late last month, we had reported about Apple subsidiary Beat's new truly wireless earphones — the Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 clearing Malaysia's SIRIM certification. This was just days after the same model that bore the model numbers Apple A2453 and A2454 cleared FCC certification. This effectively paved the way for them to be officially sold in the U.S. and Malaysia. Note that the model numbers Apple A2453 and A2454 denote the same product, and the only difference between them is that one refers to the right earpiece while the other denotes the left earpiece. Today, the same product has appeared on the website of South Korea's NRRC, which also indicates an imminent launch. Take a look at the screenshots of the certification documents that have appeared on the NRRC website.

The NRRC notes filings for two "specific small output wireless devices" manufactured by Apple, model names A2453 and A2454. These match exactly the products previously registered in both the U.S. and Malaysia.

The only certain features confirmed in the filings are that the headphones will use Bluetooth 2.4GHz, but MySmartPrice notes we can expect the headphones to include better sound quality and improved battery life. There is no indication at this stage as to when the new PowerBeats Pro models will be released, however, filings of this nature usually indicate that a launch is not far away.