Apple today added a new page to its website, this one dedicated to the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative that the company has been focusing on in recent times. The page continues Apple's efforts to help "ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color, particularly for the Black community."

We continue to be reminded that certain uncomfortable truths about our society are ignored, silenced, and sidelined. Comfort can no longer come at the expense of change for communities of color. As global leaders in technology and business, we have an urgent responsibility to dismantle systemic racism and grow opportunities for people confronting it every day. Our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) is a long-term effort to help ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color, particularly for the Black community. We're beginning with a $100 million commitment. And our commitment will endure until there is enduring change.

The page then goes on to drill down into various aspects of the initiative including Apple's aim to inspire the next generation of innovators in STEM. The company's new Apple Developer Academy, located in Detroit, also gets a mention.

Detroit engineered automotive history, and a growing class of entrepreneurs are engineering the city's digital destiny. When it launches in late 2021, the Apple Developer Academy will provide Black entrepreneurs, creators, and coders of all experience levels across Detroit with a new place to hone their skills and their iOS apps. A collaboration with Michigan State University, the academy is expected to reach nearly 1,000 students each year with both short-term and long-term programs.

The full page is a great insight into the work Apple is doing to do its part to help make the world a better place for groups of people that have, historically, not benefited from that anywhere near enough.

Go check the page out now.