What you need to know
- New Pride Apple Watch faces were leaked over the weekend.
- They were supposed to be included in the public version of watchOS 6.2.5, after being spotted in the beta.
- However, several users are reporting that the faces aren't available.
New Pride Watch faces leaked in a recent Apple watchOS beta are unavailable in the public release for reasons unknown.
As 9to5Mac reports:
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5 with ECG in Saudi Arabia and new Pride watch faces, including more color options for the current ones. At least that's what we expected, as several users are now reporting that the new Pride themes are not available even after updating the Apple Watch... Today, watchOS 6.2.5 became available to the public, but without the new faces. According to several reports on Twitter, the new Pride watch faces are not showing up on Apple Watch even with the latest version of the operating system installed.
Four days ago, 9to5 spotted new Pride Watch faces in the watchOS beta, including a new Rainbow gradient face (pictured). Given their presence in the beta, it was expected these would debut when the latest version of watchOS 6 was released to the public, but this doesn't seem to have been the case. Some users have reportedly been able to access the new Pride Digital and Analogue themes, but without the rainbow colors, whilst others don't seem to be able to access them at all.
Even updating to the Golden Master of iOS 13.5 doesn't alleviate the problem. As the report notes, the new Pride faces might in fact get released later this week, or this could be a bug.
Yesterday in a press release, Apple announced two new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands, featuring a trademark rainbow design and a stunning Nike Sport band.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple spotlights artists with disabilities in Accessibility Awareness Month
Grab some popcorn and get ready for a night of movie watching for the whole family.
Display analyst shares what to expect from iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro screens
A lot of what analyst Ross Young is saying matches what we've already heard. But there's one difference that makes for interesting reading.
Review: Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds immerse you in sound
You'll be completely immersed in sound with the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds. The compact Bluetooth earbuds come with a variety of ear tips to fit just snugly in about any ear.
A Fold Apart, Scrappers, and more are now on Apple Arcade!
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.