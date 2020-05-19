New Pride Watch faces leaked in a recent Apple watchOS beta are unavailable in the public release for reasons unknown.

As 9to5Mac reports:

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5 with ECG in Saudi Arabia and new Pride watch faces, including more color options for the current ones. At least that's what we expected, as several users are now reporting that the new Pride themes are not available even after updating the Apple Watch... Today, watchOS 6.2.5 became available to the public, but without the new faces. According to several reports on Twitter, the new Pride watch faces are not showing up on Apple Watch even with the latest version of the operating system installed.

Four days ago, 9to5 spotted new Pride Watch faces in the watchOS beta, including a new Rainbow gradient face (pictured). Given their presence in the beta, it was expected these would debut when the latest version of watchOS 6 was released to the public, but this doesn't seem to have been the case. Some users have reportedly been able to access the new Pride Digital and Analogue themes, but without the rainbow colors, whilst others don't seem to be able to access them at all.

Even updating to the Golden Master of iOS 13.5 doesn't alleviate the problem. As the report notes, the new Pride faces might in fact get released later this week, or this could be a bug.

Yesterday in a press release, Apple announced two new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands, featuring a trademark rainbow design and a stunning Nike Sport band.