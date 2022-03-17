What you need to know
- Reviews of Apple's Studio Display are starting to roll in.
- While some people seem happy with the display, it hasn't landed well with everyone.
Apple's new Studio Display is in the hands of all your favorite creators, here's a round-up of some of the early reviews, unboxings, impressions, and more.
UltraLinx
TechRadar
The Apple Studio Display is a good screen for creative professionals, but the lack of certain features means its price is hard to justify.
WSJ
The sharp new monitor makes a good case for people who are all in on Macs, but the screen doesn't stand out against competitors and the webcam is bad
Pocket-lint:
For Mac users this 5K display will fit right in with your other Apple products, delivering many of the features MacBook users have been enjoying for the last couple of years, and will work with a vast array of Mac products too.
Gizmodo:
The Studio Display is an excellent monitor for Apple devotees and creatives thanks to its gorgeous 27-inch, 5K display, powerful speakers, and elegant design.
Wired
Like the Mac Studio, the Studio Display isn't for everyone. Most people don't need a $1,599 monitor. But if you do want a really accurate and sharp display and don't want to spend the $4,999 Apple charges for the Pro Display XDR, this is your middle ground. The downside? There's no HDR here, so colors look slightly more saturated and contrasty compared to the even and neutral tones on the XDR.
iJustine
UrAvgConsumer
