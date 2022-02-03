What you need to know
- Apple's redesigned Yas Mall store in Abu Dhabi is now open.
- The new Apple Yas Mall store is nearly double the size of the original.
- The expanded store features a stunning curved glass exterior and integrates over 150 feet of glass.
Apple's brand new Yas Mall store officially opened its doors today in Abu Dhabi. Nearly double the size of the original location opened in 2015, there's plenty more space for checking out all of Apple's wares and taking part in Today at Apple sessions.
Never one to miss an opportunity for a redesign, the new Apple Yas Mall features a stunning curved glass exterior with floor-to-ceiling panels, a huge free-standing video wall, and, of course, trees. Like other stores around the world, Yas Mall now features Bianco Cristal floors, wood ceilings, and plenty of natural light.
"With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi's incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region."
The new Yas Mall store has a prime corner plot in the mall's town square so should get plenty of footfall in one of the UAE's busiest shopping destinations.
If you're in the region and want to head into the store to pick up one of Apple's best iPhone models or just check out the redesigned space, you'll need an appointment.
On its website, Apple says its Yas Mall store is "open with health and safety measures" in place. Whether you want an iPhone 13 or a new Macbook Pro, you can shop by reserving a one-on-one session with a Specialist or get Genius support by making an appointment.
