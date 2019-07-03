What you need to know
- Apple's newest billboards continue to boast its approach to privacy.
- They feature lines like "Privacy is King" and "We're in the business of staying out of yours."
- It's a continuation of the marketing campaign Apple began during CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
Apple's latest round of billboards continue to tout is strict stance on user privacy. The billboards are a continuation of Apple's marketing campaign focusing on privacy that began at CES in January.
The new billboards spotted in Canada feature catchy slogans like "We're in the business of staying out of yours" and "Privacy is King" punctuated with the line "That's iPhone." The rest of the billboard is black and white with a silhouette of the iPhone XS. It's simple and direct to the point.
Oh I get it. It’s because it’s on King Street pic.twitter.com/3s8dCD6xC4— Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) June 28, 2019
New Apple billboard outside Sidewalk Toronto HQ: “We’re in the business of staying out of yours.” pic.twitter.com/I24iAxkXzZ— Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) July 3, 2019
Apple has doubled down on privacy as Silicon Valley contemporary companies like Facebook and Google have been mired in privacy issues.
Look for that to continue as Apple pushes privacy even more with new features in iOS 13 like "Sign in with Apple" that hides all of your information from the companies you log into.