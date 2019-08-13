What you need to know
- iTunes is holding its latest movie sale discouting movies by up to $10.
- Among the movies included in the sale are 90s and animated classics.
- Some of the movies include Clueless, The Sixth Sense and Goodfellas.
Apple is having one of its iTunes movies sales again. This time around, it is focusing its discounts, which can net you up to $10 off a movie, on 1990s classic, 2000s animated movies and few other flicks that might be of interest to you.
Most movies are now $10 after seeing a 33% discount from their normal $15 price tag, but some get as low as $5. This is a great time to add some of those missing movies to your library. If you are thinking of doing just that, we'd suggest you start with the 90s movies cause there are a whole lot of them. Here are our top 10 picks, but there are many more you should check out.
- The Waterboy
- Clueless
- The Sixth Sense
- Dumb and Dumber
- Sleepless in Seattle
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Wayne's World
- Happy Gilmore
- Ace Venture: Pet Detective
- Goodfellas
On the animated movies side, there is also a healthy dose of selections. Here are our favorites, but again, there are many more available.
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- Ice Age
- Rio
- Happy Feet
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
- Hotel Transylvania
- Horton Hears a Who!
- Chicken Run
- The Emoji Movie
- The Book of Life
Let us know if you pick up any of these movies.
