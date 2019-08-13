Apple is having one of its iTunes movies sales again. This time around, it is focusing its discounts, which can net you up to $10 off a movie, on 1990s classic, 2000s animated movies and few other flicks that might be of interest to you.

Most movies are now $10 after seeing a 33% discount from their normal $15 price tag, but some get as low as $5. This is a great time to add some of those missing movies to your library. If you are thinking of doing just that, we'd suggest you start with the 90s movies cause there are a whole lot of them. Here are our top 10 picks, but there are many more you should check out.

On the animated movies side, there is also a healthy dose of selections. Here are our favorites, but again, there are many more available.

Let us know if you pick up any of these movies.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.